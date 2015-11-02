ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 2 The White House on
Monday said it continues to expect that President Barack Obama
will make a decision on whether to grant a permit to TransCanada
Corp for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline before he leaves
office in January 2017.
"Our expectation at this point is that the president will
make a decision before the end of his administration on the
Keystone pipeline, but when exactly that will be, I don't know
at this point," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters traveling on Air Force One.
Asked whether the decision could come this year, Earnest
said: "It's possible - it's also possible it could happen next
year."
