WASHINGTON Nov 6 Building the Keystone XL crude
oil pipeline from Canada would have encouraged so-called dirty
oil with harmful environmental impacts, the White House said on
Friday, following the Obama administration's rejection of
TransCanada Corp's project.
"To build a pipeline project that would incentivize the
extraction of some of the dirtiest oil on the planet" would
undermine the administration's climate change plan, White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing,
adding that State Department reviewers of the proposal were
mindful of upcoming climate change talks in Paris.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe;
Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)