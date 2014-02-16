Feb 16 Kickstarter, the fundraising platform
used by millions of people to raise capital for creative
projects and businesses, said on Saturday that hackers had
gained access to some of its customers' data earlier this week
but that the breach had been repaired.
"No credit card data of any kind was accessed by hackers.
There is no evidence of unauthorized activity of any kind on all
but two Kickstarter user accounts," Kickstarter Chief Executive
Officer Yancey Strickler said in a blog post on the website. It
noted that it does not store credit card data.
Recent data breaches at Target Corp and Neiman
Marcus have sparked concern from U.S. lawmakers and
consumers over who should bear the cost of consumer losses and
how to improve cybersecurity.
Kickstarter's information that was accessed without
authority included user names, email addresses, mailing
addresses, phone numbers and encrypted passwords, said
Kickstarter, which was informed of the breach by law enforcement
officials on Wednesday night.
It added that while passwords were not revealed, persons
with computer expertise could still decipher encrypted
passwords, and recommended users change their passwords as well
as those for other sites or accounts for which the users had the
same password.
Kickstarter said it had beefed up security in recent days.
It also said it was working with law enforcement officials.
Kickstarter launched in 2009 as a conduit for funding of
projects ranging from films and stage shows to video games and
restaurant launches. Contributors to a project's launch are
often compensated with rewards, discounts, credits or other
offers from the projects they help fund.
Since its launch more than 100,000 projects have been
funded, with hundreds of millions of dollars pledged.