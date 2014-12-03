By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Dec 3 A California surgeon who
accidentally removed the wrong kidney from a prison inmate and
left the patient's tumorous kidney in place has been put on
probation for three years by a state medical board, records from
the agency show.
The board also prohibited Dr. Charles Coonan Streit, who
performed the 2012 surgery at St. Jude Medical Center in
Fullerton, southeast of Los Angeles, from supervising physician
assistants during his probation.
The botched operation put the 59-year-old federal prison
inmate's renal function in jeopardy and required further
surgery, according to records from the Medical Board of
California.
The board disciplined Streit last week, after the California
Department of Public Health last year fined the hospital
$100,000 over the surgery.
The patient, whose name has not been released, was held at
Terminal Island Correctional Facility in Southern California and
was transferred to a Long Beach hospital in 2011 where he
underwent a CAT scan that showed a cancerous mass on his left
kidney, according to medical board records.
The following February, Streit performed the surgery on the
patient at St. Jude Medical Center, despite not having access to
the patient's medical records, and he removed the man's right
kidney, according to the medical board.
Streit proceeded with the surgery based on his mistaken
recollection that the tumor was on the man's right side, the
medical board records stated.
"As the surgeon, it was Dr. Streit's sole obligation to
carefully review the radiographic and other documentation so as
to avoid this mistake," the records from the medical board said.
The prison inmate's CAT scan report showing the location of
the cancerous kidney was left at the office of a doctor involved
in the surgery, according to documents from a separate inquiry
by the California Department of Public Health.
The medical board has ordered Streit, who could not be
reached for comment on Wednesday, to undergo training on how to
avoid so-called wrong site surgery. A spokeswoman for St. Jude
Medical Center said he is still on staff at the facility.
The hospital said in a statement last year, when it was
fined $100,000, that it had instituted protocols to ensure a
surgery is delayed if a patient's imaging records are not
available.
