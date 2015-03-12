By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 12 A condolence letter from
President Lyndon Johnson to the widow of the Rev. Martin Luther
King Jr. following the civil rights leader's 1968 assassination
is set to be auctioned on Thursday after a legal battle.
The typed letter from Johnson to Coretta Scott King is dated
April 5, 1968, the day after King was gunned down in Memphis,
Tennessee, by a white supremacist and riots erupted across the
United States.
"We will overcome this calamity and continue the work of
justice and love that is Martin Luther King's legacy and trust
to us," Johnson, who was president from 1963 to 1969, said in
the letter on White House stationery.
Quinn's Auction Galleries in Falls Church, Virginia, is
selling the letter. It has set a minimum price of $60,000, and
expects the letter to fetch from $120,000 to $180,000, according
to the company's website.
Auctioneer Matthew Quinn said the letter had special
resonance given the 50th anniversary this month of the "Bloody
Sunday" march at Selma, Alabama, a turning point in the U.S.
civil rights movement, and the release of the King-centered
movie "Selma."
"You know, we get to sell high-value items all the time.
Rarely do we get a-hold of a piece of history, and it's been
humbling," Quinn told Reuters Television.
Coretta Scott King held on to the condolence letter until
2003, when she gave it to singer and social justice activist
Harry Belafonte. She died in 2006.
When Belafonte tried to sell it through Sotheby's auction
house in 2008, King's children objected and the sale was
canceled. The two sides became embroiled in a legal battle.
A 2014 settlement allowed Belafonte to keep the letter and
other items, and Belafonte gave the letter to his half-sister
Shirley Cooks. She and her husband Stoney Cooks, who was a staff
member of King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference, are
selling it along with other memorabilia.
Stoney Cooks said the letter was remarkable because Johnson,
who had signed landmark civil rights legislation, wrote it even
as he grappled with a wave of rioting and arson sparked by
King's murder, including in the streets of the U.S. capital.
"I thought that quick response showed something about the
nature of the relationship between the two men," he told Reuters
Television.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and by Vanessa Johnston for Reuters
Television; Editing by Peter Cooney)