FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 12 A condolence letter
from President Lyndon Johnson to the widow of slain civil rights
leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was sold for $60,000 at
auction on Thursday after a legal battle over the 47-year-old
piece of correspondence.
The typed letter from Johnson to Coretta Scott King is dated
April 5, 1968, the day after King was gunned down in Memphis,
Tennessee, by a white supremacist, triggering riots in cities
across the United States.
"We will overcome this calamity and continue the work of
justice and love that is Martin Luther King's legacy and trust
to us," Johnson, who had succeeded to the presidency after John
F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963, said in the letter
on White House stationery.
Johnson won election to his own four-year term in 1964 but
chose not to run again in 1968 after Kennedy's younger brother,
Robert F. Kennedy, then a U.S. senator from New York, entered
the race for the Democratic nomination. RFK was himself
assassinated in Los Angeles two months after King was slain.
Quinn's Auction Galleries in Falls Church, Virginia, set a
minimum price at $60,000, the sum an online bidder ultimately
paid for it, though the item had been expected to fetch at least
twice that amount, according to the company's website.
Auctioneer Matthew Quinn said the letter had special
resonance given the 50th anniversary this month of the "Bloody
Sunday" protest march at Selma, Alabama, a turning point in the
U.S. civil rights movement, and the release of the King-centered
movie, "Selma."
Coretta Scott King held on to the letter until 2003, then
gave it to singer and social activist Harry Belafonte. She died
in 2006.
When Belafonte tried to auction it off in 2008, King's
children objected, and the sale was canceled. The two sides
became embroiled in a legal battle.
A 2014 settlement allowed Belafonte to keep the letter and
Belafonte gave it to his half-sister, Shirley Cooks. She and her
husband, Stoney Cooks, a staff member of King's Southern
Christian Leadership Conference, put it up for sale with other
memorabilia.
Stoney Cooks said the letter was remarkable because Johnson,
who had signed landmark civil rights legislation into law, wrote
it while grappling with the unrest unleashed by King's murder.
"I thought that quick response showed something about the
nature of the relationship between the two men," Cooks said.
Sixteen MLK items in all sold for a total of $99,668.
