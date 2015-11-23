By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 23 A former technology chief
executive facing extradition from Colombia to the United States
to face securities fraud charges has been moved to a new
detention facility after a U.S. federal judge criticized a
Bogota prison's conditions as "intolerable."
In a letter filed in federal court on Monday, U.S.
prosecutors said that Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, the former CEO of Kit
Digital Inc, had been relocated on Saturday to a "highly-secure"
facility in Bogota used to house other high-profile defendants.
The move came a day after U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe
in Manhattan berated prosecutors for opposing Tuzman's efforts
to leave a Colombian prison, where his lawyers said he was
facing constant violence putting him in fear of his
life.
The U.S. citizen's lawyers had called Bogota's La Picota
prison "one of the most dangerous detention facilities in the
world," and urged Gardephe to dismiss an arrest warrant that
served the basis for detaining Tuzman.
Gardephe on Friday called conditions at the prison
"intolerable," and urged the parties to find a solution.
According to Monday's letter, after learning about the
court's concerns, Colombia Attorney General Eduardo Montealegre
Lynett ordered Tuzman transferred to another facility, which has
housed ex-Colombian officials charged with corruption.
It is unclear if that change will satisfy Tuzman's lawyers
or Gardephe, who earlier on Monday sought information on how an
expedited extradition process would work in Colombia.
Reed Brodsky, Tuzman's lawyer, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Tuzman, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, achieved brief fame
as an Internet entrepreneur. The rise and fall of Govworks.com,
the company Tuzman started with a friend, was the subject of the
2001 documentary Startup.com.
He was indicted in September along with Robin Smyth, Kit
Digital's former chief financial officer, for engaging in a
scheme to deceive investors and regulators about the video
technology provider's financial health.
Prosecutors say Tuzman, as CEO of the now-bankrupt digital
video company, helped run a scheme with a hedge fund manager
from 2008 to 2011 to artificially inflate his company's share
price and trading volume.
He was arrested in Colombia in September at the request of
U.S. authorities who are seeking his extradition. He had been in
the country working on a luxury hotel project.
The case is U.S. v. Tuzman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-536.
