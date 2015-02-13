SEATTLE Feb 12 Former U.S. exchange student
Amanda Knox, back in Seattle after being acquitted in the
slaying of her British roommate in Italy and then being
convicted again in absentia, got engaged last week to a rock
musician she has known since middle school, U.S. media reported
on Thursday.
Two sources close to Knox, who is 27, confirmed the
engagement to Reuters but were unable to provide details.
According to a Seattle Times newspaper column, Knox is
engaged to Colin Sutherland, whom she has known since her school
days and moved to Seattle from New York, though no date has been
set for the wedding. The columnist said Sutherland wrote to her
while she was in prison.
ABC News, citing Knox's father, also reported the
engagement.
Knox spent four years in an Italian jail after a court found
that she and her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, had
murdered 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher in 2007.
That conviction was overturned on appeal and Knox returned
to the United States in 2011, but both were found guilty again
at a retrial. The story provided rich fodder for U.S. and
European tabloid media, including cable news networks.
Knox has consistently maintained her innocence and vowed to
appeal that ruling, but has also said she would not return
willingly to Italy.
Knox has remained in Seattle since being released and has
worked as a journalist at a local newspaper.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Eric
Walsh)