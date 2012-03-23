By David Morgan and Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON, March 23
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. breast cancer
charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure is feeling a pinch on
donations following a controversy over its funding for Planned
Parenthood, a leading provider of birth-control and abortion
services.
A few of the group's flagship "Race for the Cure"
fundraising events have failed to meet targets, a Komen
spokeswoman said on Friday. Separately, at least five
of the group's leaders have stepped down in recent weeks.
Komen, the world's biggest breast cancer charity, provoked
uproar over its decision to cut - and later restore - funding
for Planned Parenthood, a leading provider of birth control,
abortion and other women's health services. Komen supports
Planned Parenthood's efforts to provide access to breast-cancer
screening.
The initial move to cut Planned Parenthood's funding became
public in late January, and was viewed by some Komen supporters
as a capitulation to political pressure from anti-abortion
groups. Within a few days, the charity reversed course.
Komen said it had had problems meeting targets in about half
of the five fundraising events it has staged since the blowup.
One in Lafayette, Louisiana, raised less than $400,000,
below its $500,000 goal, and another, to be held in Fort Worth,
Texas, is also struggling.
Komen spokeswoman Leslie Aun said the lower numbers appeared
to stem from the controversy over Planned Parenthood.
"We're seeing challenges for races in some of our markets,"
Aun said. "People are concerned and they've decided not to help
Komen. That's unfortunate because it affects women whose lives
we're trying to help save."
FIVE MORE OFFICIALS STEP DOWN
Komen has said that in 2011 it screened 700,000 uninsured
women for breast cancer, and it spends 83 cents of every
donation dollar on research or community services.
Five Komen executives or directors have recently announced
they are leaving the organization, although a group insider
cited personal reasons for most of the resignations.
Nancy Macgregor, who has been with Komen since 1990, is
leaving her role as vice president of global networks in June.
Joanna Newcomb, director of affiliate strategy and planning, and
Katrina McGhee, executive vice president and chief marketing
officer, are also stepping down.
Aun said the chairman of Komen's board, LaSalle Leffall
would resign his position to focus on a new role as provost at
Howard University, though he will remain on the board. His
replacement will be Robert Taylor, a Dallas attorney who had
retired as Komen's founding board member in 2010.
Of the group's local leadership, Chris McDonald, head of the
Komen affiliate in Oregon and Southwest Washington, announced on
Feb. 25 that she would resign. She said the controversy over
Planned Parenthood affected her decision, but it was not the
primary cause, according to a statement on the group's website.
Dara Richardson-Heron, the head of Komen's affiliate for
greater New York City, announced on the group's website she was
stepping down as "a personal decision."
The recent exodus follows the resignation of Karen Handel, a
senior executive charged with spearheading the decision to cut
funding for Planned Parenthood.
Some of Komen's members have also called for the resignation
of founder Nancy Brinker, who created the organization in honor
of her sister, who died from breast cancer.
Komen's board said it had "complete confidence" in the
group's leadership.
"This isn't about Komen. This is about women," Aun said
about the charity's work. "If people understand what's at stake,
they'll come back and be supportive."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and David Brunnstrom)