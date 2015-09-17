(Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 A senior U.S. defense
official said on Thursday that additional sanctions were a
possible response to any North Korea missile launch and the
commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific said he favored
deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.
Assistant Secretary of Defense David Shear and Admiral Harry
Harris made the comments at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Armed
Services Committee after North Korea said this week that it was
readying a new satellite for launch, indicating it may fire an
upgraded long-range ballistic missile.
Shear said the U.S. approach to North Korea was a
combination of diplomacy and pressure.
"And as we go forward toward a possible North Korean missile
launch for example, we're going to be engaging our six-party
partners and we're going to be considering what extra pressure
we might put on North Korea should they decide to conduct that
missile launch," he said.
"Further sanctions would be one possibility," Shear said.
Harris said he considered North Korea the greatest threat he
faced as Pacific commander and that it was important to
strengthen South Korea's ballistic missile defense.
"I personally believe that THAAD is important on the
peninsula as well," he said, referring to the U.S. Terminal High
Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system.
Both China and Russia, which are among the five
international powers that have sought to negotiate with North
Korea to persuade it to abandon its nuclear weapons, have spoken
against stationing the THAAD system in South Korea.
Washington and Seoul have said in the past they have not
formally discussed the issue.
North Korea has been expected to launch an upgraded
long-range ballistic missile, which would violate international
sanctions, as it prepares to celebrate the anniversary of the
founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Oct. 10.
Any such launch would violate international sanctions
although the North insists it would be part of a space program
for peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)