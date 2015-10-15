South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during a joint news conference with German President Joachim Gauck (unseen) after their meeting at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

WASHINGTON South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Thursday she hoped a three-way summit to be held between her country, China and Japan would be an opportunity to improve regional stability and South Korea's relations with Japan.

"In two weeks, we will host the Korea-Japan-China trilateral summit in Seoul after a 3-1/2-year hiatus," Park told a think tank during a visit to Washington. "It will be an important occasion to pursue peace and stability in northeast Asia, as well as to improve Korea-Japan relations.

"I hope this trilateral summit will provide an opportunity to clear away obstacles hindering bilateral ties and to hold sincere discussions on the way forward towards a common future."

