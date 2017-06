SEOUL, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that North Korea, which has planned a rocket launch for next month, will achieve nothing through threats and provocations.

Obama, talking on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul, said such a launch would increase reclusive North Korea's isolation. North Korea says the rocket will send a satellite into orbit.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)