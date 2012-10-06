* Long-sought agreement to be announced Sunday in Seoul
* Source says deal extends South Korea's missile range
* Move likely to rattle North Korea
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The United States and South
Korea are set to announce this weekend a joint response to the
perceived threat from North Korea's growing ballistic missile
force, according to a State Department notice to U.S. lawmakers
on Friday.
A senior U.S. congressional aide said he understood that the
two countries have agreed to a watershed deal under which Seoul
may develop missiles capable of hitting any part of the North
from anywhere in the South.
The notice, obtained by Reuters, said the United States and
South Korea had been discussing "counter-measures" as an
alliance to the threat posed by the North's ballistic missile
arsenal.
The South Korean government will make a public announcement
of the outcome of the talks on Sunday, the notice said. The
State Department and the South Korean embassy in Washington
declined to comment.
Seoul for years has sought to push its missile range beyond
300 kilometers (186 miles), the limit under a pact with the
United States, which maintains about 28,500 troops in the South.
The deal to be announced in Seoul would stretch the range to
800 kilometers (497 miles), largely in line with the South's
push over recent months, according to the congressional aide who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Any such extension is bound to rattle North Korea, which has
remained at odds with the South since the 1950-53 Korean War
left the peninsula divided.
It also likely would stir Japan and China, parts of which
would be within range of 800-km South Korean missiles, said Greg
Thielmann, who formerly took part in intelligence assessments on
ballistic missile threats at the State Department's intelligence
bureau.
Steven Hildreth, a missile expert at the nonpartisan
Congressional Research Service, said North Korea, which from
time to time has threatened to attack Seoul, "could easily use
this announcement for whatever suits their threat du jour."
Washington had long sought to discourage South Korea from
developing longer-range ballistic missiles in keeping with a
voluntary international arms-control pact known as the Missile
Technology Control Regime (MTCR).
The pact aims to curb the spread of ballistic missiles and
other delivery systems that could be used for chemical,
biological and nuclear attacks.
It urges its 34 members, including most major missile
manufacturers, to restrict their exports of missiles and related
technologies capable of carrying a 500-kilogram (1,102-pound)
payload at least 300 kilometers or delivering any type of weapon
of mass destruction.
Arms-control advocates say a U.S. decision to help South
Korea boost its missile range beyond the MTCR limits would
undermine the pact and open the flood gates to missile
proliferation, notably by others who may feel less constrained.
"Agreeing for any country to develop 800-km range missiles,
well outside the MTCR limits, would be a big mistake," said
Thielmann, now of the private Arms Control Association in
Washington.
Since its inception in 1987, the agreement has been credited
with slowing or stopping several missile programs.
According to South Korean defense officials, Pyongyang's
arsenal includes intermediate-range missiles that have a range
of 3,000 kilometers (1,520 miles), which includes all of Japan
and the U.S. military bases located there. The North is not a
member of the MTCR.