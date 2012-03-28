* Cyber warfare new weapon in North's arsenal
* April 'satellite' launch aimed at improving rocketry
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, March 28 North Korea has added
sophisticated cyber attack capabilities to its arsenal of
threatening weapons and this year is rife with opportunities for
military provocations from Pyongyang, senior U.S. defense
officials said on Wednesday.
The officials told the House of Representatives Armed
Services Committee that North Korea's large conventional
military, nuclear weapons programs, ballistic missiles and newer
capabilities in cyber warfare were all threats to the United
States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region.
Army General James Thurman, the commander of U.S. Forces
Korea, told the panel that a skilled team of hackers was the
newest addition to North Korea's arsenal of weapons that also
includes chemical and biological weapons.
"Such attacks are ideal for North Korea, providing the
regime a means to attack (South Korean) and U.S. interests
without attribution, and have been increasingly employed against
a variety of targets including military, governmental,
educational and commercial institutions," he said in prepared
comments.
Thurman, who leads the 28,000 U.S. troops in South Korea,
told the panel that the power transfer following the death in
December of leader Kim Jong-il "appears to be proceeding without
discernible internal challenges and with significant Chinese
political and economic support."
Kim's untested son, Kim Jong-un, estimated to be 28 years
old, has eased into power surrounded by allies of his father
with so far "no indications the regime will depart significantly
from Kim Jong-il's policies," said Thurman.
Peter Lavoy, acting assistant secretary of defense for Asia
and Pacific Security Affairs, told the panel the potential for
provocations from North Korea in 2012 was a "major concern" of
the Pentagon.
MISSILE COURSE A CONCERN
From the U.S. perspective, the first provocation will be a
North Korean ballistic missile launch slated for between April
12-16. But South Korean elections in April and December might
also tempt Pyongyang to take actions to influence Seoul's
domestic politics, he said.
Pyongyang says the rocket to be launched to mark what would
have been the 100th birthday of deceased state founder Kim
Il-sung will carry a weather satellite into orbit. But most
outsiders say it is a disguised test of a long-range missile
that violates key U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban any
such launches.
"This planned launch is highly provocative because it
manifests North Korea's desire to test and expand its long-range
missile capability," said Lavoy. He said the announcement of the
launch also broke a missile moratorium North Korea agreed to on
Feb. 29 with Washington in exchange for food aid.
Many of North Korea's neighbors are concerned about next
month's launch of a rocket, which North Korea has said would
travel southward toward the Philippines or Indonesia, said
Lavoy.
"I don't know if we have any confidence on the stability of
the missile or what the impact will be," he said.
The missile launch next month has put on hold diplomatic
efforts to coax North Korea back into talks over its nuclear
weapons programs that have been frozen for three years.
Pyongyang often shifts tactics between diplomacy and
confrontation, said Thurman.
"History tells us that Pyongyang will shift from diplomatic
to provocative behavior when conventional diplomacy has run its
course and the North Korean leadership perceives coercive
diplomacy offers a better chance to realize its objectives," he
said.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)