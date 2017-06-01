By Julia Harte
WASHINGTON, June 1 Three Democratic lawmakers
sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies on Thursday
seeking information related to concerns that the real estate
firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser
to attract investment through a federal immigration program.
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and
one of his top advisers, early this year stepped down as chief
executive officer of his family's real estate company.
Senator Patrick Leahy and Representatives John Conyers and
Zoe Lofgren, in the nine-page letter dated Thursday and sent to
Kushner Companies President Laurent Morali, asked for details
about the company's controversial May road show in China, where
the developer offered investors a chance to get U.S. visas under
the EB-5 program if they put money in a project in New Jersey,
One Journal Square.
The letter, which was released publicly, also asked Kushner
Companies what steps it has taken to ensure its affiliates do
not exploit Jared Kushner's White House role when wooing
investors in the future.
The lawmakers cited a May 12 Reuters report that a Chinese
immigration agency promoting the Kushner Companies project had
touted Kushner's White House connections to assure potential
investors that the One Journal Square project would succeed and
investors would receive green cards.
Such guarantees are prohibited by the rules of the EB-5
program, which grants foreigners a U.S. green card in exchange
for investing $500,000 or more in development projects in
low-employment areas of the United States.
Kushner Companies did not immediately return calls for
comment.
Kushner Companies had apologized for Nicole Kushner Meyer's
reference to her brother, Jared Kushner, when pitching One
Journal Square in China in May.
The letter by the three Democrats follows a call by the
Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck
Grassley, last week for a probe into "potentially fraudulent
statements and misrepresentations" made by companies promoting
investment in the One Journal Square project.
Leahy, Conyers, and Lofgren - all members of the House or
Senate Judiciary Committees - noted in their letter that they
have worked with Republican committee members since 2015 to
improve the EB-5 program by enacting tougher anti-fraud
measures.
Jared Kushner used to be closely involved with groups that
lobbied against those reform efforts, according to the letter,
including one firm that is marketing the One Journal Square
project.
The Democratic lawmakers' letter asked if Kushner Companies
had engaged in any lobbying related to EB-5 program reforms or
discussed the program with Kushner since Trump took office in
January.
