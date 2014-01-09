SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 Two people were hurt on Wednesday in California in an explosion at a Bay Area laboratory, a spokeswoman for the South San Francisco Fire Department said.

The spokeswoman did not identify the owner of the lab, although the San Jose Mercury News reported that it belonged to biotech firm Amgen. A spokeswoman for Amgen declined to comment to Reuters.

