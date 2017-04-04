BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.
The Labor Department's rule, which requires brokers offering retirement investment advice to act in the best interest of their customers, has been heavily criticized by Republicans and Wall Street amid concerns it may make investment advice too costly. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.