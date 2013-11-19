By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 18 Del Monte Fresh Produce has
agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a federal lawsuit
contending Thai workers in Hawaii were stripped of their
passports, denied pay and given substandard living quarters,
officials said on Monday.
Proceeds from the settlement will be split among roughly 150
Thai workers for Del Monte on whose behalf the lawsuit was filed
in Hawaii in 2011 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commision, or EEOC, the commission said in a statement.
The suit accused recruitment company Global Horizons of
Beverly Hills, California, and six growers including Del Monte,
of discriminating against the pineapple farm workers on the
basis of their national origin, and of harassment and
retaliation against those who complained.
Del Monte, one of the leading U.S. producers of fresh fruit
and vegetables, was the first business in the case to settle the
complaint, although it denied any wrongdoing, said Anna Park, a
regional attorney for the EEOC in Los Angeles.
"We hope this is a sea change in that industry where the
farms and farm labor contractors treat discrimination as
important issues and not ignore it," Park said.
Tentative agreements have been reached with four other
growers, she added. The outstanding discrimination case against
Global Horizons and the now-defunct Maui Pineapple Farms is
slated to go to trial in February in Hawaii, Park said.
A representative for Del Monte Fresh Produce, which ceased
operations in Hawaii in 2006, could not be reached for comment.
The company agreed to abide by a set of federally approved
guidelines at its farms throughout the United States, the EEOC
said.
Those included establishing procedures to hold the company's
farm labor contractors accountable for preventing
discrimination, and for informing workers about their rights.
Federal prosecutors last year were forced to drop criminal
charges of forced labor and other offenses against Mordechai
Orian, the head of Global Horizons, and a number of his
associates, citing insufficient evidence.
One Thai worker in the civil case, Theim Chaiyajit, said in
a statement he worked at a Del Monte farm in 2003 and was
promised $9.25 an hour but was never paid. He had to fish to
feed himself and was crammed into an apartment with 11 other
Thai workers, he said.
Aside from substandard living conditions, workers were stuck
with debts of between $15,000 and $30,000 in recruitment fees,
Park said. Like Chaiyajit, others in the group also had their
passports taken and were never paid, she said.
The Del Monte workers in question were recruited in two
waves, one in 2003 and one in 2005, she said.
Del Monte Fresh Produce, a separate company from Del Monte
Foods, operated the farms through a subsidiary based in the area
of Kunia on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
The original EEOC lawsuit against Global Horizons and the
six growers involved about 600 Thai workers in total.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Stephen Coates)