Aug 28 U.S. union leaders said on Friday that a
landmark U.S. labor board ruling on companies' obligations
toward contract and franchise workers would help them organize
manufacturers and e-commerce companies as well as fast food
chains.
On Thursday the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled
the owner of a California recycling plant was a "joint employer"
with the contractor that hired workers at the plant, essentially
forcing both to bargain with the union together.
Business groups, arguing that the ruling could lead to
higher costs and hurt the economy, are pushing the
Republican-led Congress to overturn it, in part it because the
company named in the decision - Browning-Ferris - cannot
challenge it in a federal court without overcoming a number of
procedural hurdles.
Unions see the decision as a breakthrough not just in
efforts to help employees organizes at franchisees of McDonald's
Corp and other chains but also as a tool to counter the
proliferation of subcontracting in other industries in which
workers are one or two steps removed from the companies
indirectly controlling them.
Manufacturers including auto workers, food processors,
steelmakers and aerospace companies are potential targets for
union campaigns, said Elizabeth Bunn, director of the AFL-CIO's
organizing department, noting that plant workers are often not
directly employed by the parent firm.
"You literally can walk into almost any non-union
manufacturing plant in the United States and you'll see workers
working on a line and not be able to distinguish who is temp
from an agency and who is a direct employee of the company," she
said.
Big labor has focused much of its resources over the past
few years on pushing for higher wages in the fast-food industry,
and the Browning-Ferris ruling could have implications for an
ongoing NLRB case seeking to hold McDonald accountable as a
"joint employer" for alleged violations at franchisees.
'GAME-CHANGER'
But union organizers see Thursday's ruling as paving the way
for gains across a range of industries given the widespread use
of subcontracting by the manufacturing and service sectors to
lower costs.
"It's certainly a game changer," said Teague Paterson, a
partner at Beeson Tayer & Bodine, a law firm representing the
union in the NLRB case. "Unions and workers have been frustrated
by these triangulated relations that the board condoned in the
past. It certainly opens the door to more organizing."
Rand Wilson, a veteran organizer and a communications and
policy director at a Massachusetts chapter of the Services
Employees International Union, said he saw potential in
warehousing, cleaning services and health care.
Another segment widely cited by organizers and labor experts
is the warehouses of companies like Amazon.com Inc,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Google Inc, which are
often filled with workers from staffing agencies or contract
firms.
The Teamsters union recently won an election to represent
Google Express Services warehouse and shipping workers, employed
through staffing firm Adecco.
Rome Aloise, president of the Teamsters in Northern
California, said the Browning-Ferris ruling means Google will
now have to be part of the discussions about working conditions
with the union and the contractor.
"This is a classic case. We won and are going into
negotiations and now Google will have to come to the table."
Amazon, Google and Adecco were not immediately available for
comment. Wal-Mart spokesman Brian Nick said the company was
still reviewing the decision but has concerns.
Challenging the ruling in court will not be easy, opponents
say, because a court could only take up the case if closely-held
Browning-Ferris refuses to negotiate with the workers' union.
"This will not be resolved quickly," said Browning-Ferris's
attorney Stuart Newman. He declined to specifically comment on
the company's next legal steps.
Trade groups have little to no legal recourse, since they
were not the subject of the NLRB's ruling.
"The litigation strategy is somewhere between challenging
and nonexistent, and of course the NLRB knows that," said
Michael Layman, a vice-president at the International Franchise
Association on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner and Robert Iafolla;
editing by Peter Henderson and Christian Plumb)