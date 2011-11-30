* National Labor Relations Board split on partisan lines

* US House seeks to curb NLRB action on union elections

WASHINGTON Nov 30 Democratic members of a divided U.S. labor board succeeded on Wednesday in advancing a politically charged proposal that could make it easier for unions to organize.

However, the ultimate outcome of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) measure is overshadowed by partisan divisions dogging the panel and potential congressional intervention.

On a 2-to-1 vote, the short-handed board agreed to a resolution that would amend NLRB rules by limiting litigation in disputed elections, including curbs on certain appeals, and streamlining other procedures to reduce delays.

It now must be drafted into a final document and voted on again.

The measure was supported by the panel's two Democrats, chairman Mark Pearce and Craig Becker. It was opposed by the lone Republican, Brian Hayes, who had threatened to resign in protest of plans to finalize the changes before the board loses its quorum when Becker's appointment expires at year's end.

Hayes said the changes would accelerate the run-up to union elections, leaving companies and their workers little time to make their respective cases for or against representation. He also said the year-end deadline would leave the board little time to further deliberate the changes and for him to formulate a dissenting opinion.

"This is not an emergency situation," Hayes said before the vote.

"My view remains that this is a fundamentally flawed rule and the product of a fundamentally flawed process," Hayes added.

Pearce called the changes necessary to stem what he called unnecessary litigation that "wastes time and resources," and said the proposal would not create inflexibility or uncertainty in union elections.

Fellow Democrat Craig Becker supported the proposal and said nothing about the way in which it came about ran counter to established regulation law.

Pearce said Hayes has been fully informed about the changes and would immediately begin the process of drafting and deliberating a final rule.

The board has been cleaved by elevated Republican criticism on unions and Democratic efforts to help labor -- politically driven approaches aimed at satisfying core constituencies ahead of the 2012 election.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives was scheduled to vote on Wednesday night on a measure to nullify any attempt by the board to change its rules. The legislation is unlikely to be approved by the Democratic-led Senate.

Republican lawmakers say the proposed NLRB procedural changes are proof of an Obama administration regulatory agenda that stifles job creation.

Although the NLRB is an independent agency, both Pearce and Becker were appointed by President Barack Obama.

Democrats say Republicans and business interests have put up barriers to union organizing, and are out to protect companies like Target and Wal-Mart Stores where union drives have so far failed.