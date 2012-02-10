* Kentucky, N. Dakota locals reject management proposals

* No strike preparation underway at either plant

* Proposals rejected over local issues

HOUSTON, Feb 10 Negotiations continued on Friday at refineries in Kentucky and North Dakota for a new three-year labor contract after union workers at both plants rejected local management proposals, according to a United Steelworkers union spokeswoman.

Workers at the Marathon Petroleum Corp in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and the Tesoro Corp Mandan, North Dakota, refinery have rejected management proposals on local issues, said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

"They're not preparing for a strike," Hancock said.

The USW and U.S. refiners reached agreement on Jan. 31 for a new national contract that will cover workers at two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity. The deal came just hours ahead of a national strike deadline.

Each individual refinery where the Steelworkers represents hourly employees then uses the national agreement to set wages, retirement and health insurance while negotiating over issues unique to each refinery.

Rejection of management contract proposals by local unions in the weeks following agreement for a national contract happens routinely and has not resulted in a strike in the past three contract negotiation cycles.

A strike over local issues would only affect the individual refinery.

The current national contract includes an 8.5-percent pay increase over the three-year term of the agreement, according to sources familiar with the terms of the deal.

The USW expects ratification of the national contract by local unions to take about two weeks after the initial agreement.