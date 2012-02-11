(Corrects to say only one proposal (not two) rejected, paragraph 2-official)

* Kentucky local rejects management proposal

* No strike preparation underway at plant

* Proposals rejected over local issues

HOUSTON, Feb 10 Negotiations continued on Friday at refineries in California, Kentucky, Utah and Washington for a new three-year labor contract as union and management negotiators wrangled over local issues, according to the United Steelworkers union and one of the refiners.

Workers at the Marathon Petroleum Corp refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery have rejected a management proposal on local issues, said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

"They're not preparing for a strike," Hancock said.

Talks are also underway between the USW and Tesoro Corp refineries in California, North Dakota, Utah and Washington.

A Tesoro spokeswoman said the independent western U.S. refiner hoped to reach agreement with the USW, but was prepared for a work stoppage.

"We are confident any issues that arise during negotiations will be effectively addressed and result in contract ratification; however we have prepared appropriate site contingency plans if they are deemed necessary," said Tesoro's Tina Barbee.

The USW and U.S. refiners reached agreement on Jan. 31 for a new national contract that will cover workers at two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity. The deal came just hours ahead of a national strike deadline.

Each individual refinery where the Steelworkers represents hourly employees then uses the national agreement to set wages, retirement and health insurance while negotiating over issues unique to each refinery.

Rejection of management contract proposals by local unions in the weeks following agreement for a national contract happens routinely and has not resulted in a strike in the past three contract negotiation cycles.

A strike over local issues would only affect the individual refinery.

The current national contract includes an 8.5-percent pay increase over the three-year term of the agreement, according to sources familiar with the terms of the deal.

The USW expects ratification of the national contract by local unions to take about two weeks after the initial agreement.