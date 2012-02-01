HOUSTON Jan 31 Union and U.S. oil company negotiators reached a new three-year deal on Tuesday for a contract for most of the nation's oil refinery workers, averting a nationwide strike that threatened to idle 6 percent of U.S. refining capacity and boost gasoline prices.

The agreement came just hours before the current contract expires for thousands of workers and two days after the United Steelworkers union warned a strike was increasingly likely due to a lack of substantive proposals from management.

The USW announced the deal in a short statement that did not disclose details. The agreement will not take effect until ratified by the union's members.

The last nationwide strike by refinery workers was in 1980 and lasted three months. A strike could have boosted prices for gasoline, jet fuel and other refined products at a time when crude oil prices above $100 a barrel have been a drag on the global economy.

USW negotiators said their main objective was stronger health and safety standards for workers. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)