HOUSTON Jan 28 The United Steelworkers union
warned on Saturday that a strike by U.S. refinery workers as
early as 12 a.m. Wednesday was becoming more likely due to "the
lack of a more substantive response from the industry.
Union and oil company negotiators have been meeting since
Jan. 17 to hammer out a new three-year agreement for workers at
nearly two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
The Steelworkers union has warned that the lack of improved
safety protections for workers at the nation's refineries could
bring about the first nationwide strike since 1980.
As much as 11 percent of U.S. refining capacity could
temporarily shut due to a strike lasting three months, sources
have said.
Industry analysts have said they thought the chances of a
strike were slim.