By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Labor Department is
investigating whether food court vendors in Washington's largest
U.S. government building underpaid workers and denied them
overtime pay.
Good Jobs Nation, a non-union group representing current and
former workers in the Ronald Reagan Building, had urged the
Labor Department on Monday to probe whether nine of the food
court's 18 employers - including Subway, Quick Pita and Smoothie
King - owed as much as $1 million in back wages and damages.
"The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division
currently has an open investigation of Trade Center Management
Associates providing services at the Ronald Reagan Building,"
spokeswoman Sonia Melendez told Reuters. "As a matter of policy,
the division cannot discuss details of an ongoing law
enforcement effort."
Although the U.S. General Services Administration owns the
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, it is
managed by Trade Center Management Associates, which in turn
licenses individual franchisees.
A Trade Center Management Associates representative referred
questions to the GSA. An official there said the agency's
contract with Trade Center Management to manage the building's
food and retail tenants states that it must comply with
applicable laws.
Good Jobs Nation asked the Labor Department to investigate
rather than filing a private lawsuit against the vendors because
of the building's federal status, said George Faraday, the
attorney who prepared Monday's letter.
"This is a government building. It generates money for the
government and it should be the government's responsibility to
put an end to the situation," Faraday said.
Antonio Vanegas, a former employee of a Quick Pita
restaurant, was paid $6.50 to $9 per hour to cook, clean and
ring up customers for up to 59 hours a week without overtime
pay, the letter to the Labor Department stated.
Vanegas said he has never received pay statements showing
his wages and deductions and, over the three years that he
worked there, he was always paid in cash, the letter said.
Quick Pita could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Labor Department investigation comes as non-union labor
groups are increasingly speaking up for low-wage workers who are
not typically represented by traditional labor unions. The
Restaurant Opportunities Center United, a New York-based group
pushing for better industry working conditions, said that just 1
percent of the country's 10 million workers in the industry are
unionized.
The Ronald Reagan Building, opened in 1998, is home to the
U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Customs and
Border Protection, among other agencies.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa
Shumaker)