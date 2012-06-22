U.S. Treasury amends times for 3-month bill, 3-year note auctions
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's amended times for the 3-month bill and 3-year note auctions next week, see:
NEW YORK, June 22 Labor unions sued the state of Rhode Island on Friday over sweeping public pension reforms passed last year, putting the July 1 implementation date at risk of delay.
The unions claim that state officials violated employment contracts and did not first try less severe measures before enacting pension reforms, according to Robert Walsh, executive director of the National Education Association's Rhode Island chapter.
BOSTON, June 8 A second former State Street Corp executive is expected to plead guilty in connection with what U.S. prosecutors say was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret illicit commissions on billions of dollars of trades.