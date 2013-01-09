By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 9 Labor Secretary Hilda Solis,
the first Latina to head a major U.S. federal agency, announced
plans to resign on Wednesday, just as President Barack Obama
faces questions about a lack of women in his second-term
leadership team.
Solis said in a statement she had submitted her resignation
to Obama - not an unexpected development given that many Cabinet
members grow fatigued by the long days in office and are eager
to look at opportunities in the private sector after four years.
She grappled with trying to bolster the U.S. workforce at a
time of fiscal crisis and recovery from recession. "There is
still much to do, but we are well on the road to recovery, and
middle-class Americans know the president is on their side," she
said.
Obama, in a statement, called her a "tireless champion for
working families."
So far, Obama has picked white males for the three biggest
Cabinet positions - Senator John Kerry to replace Hillary
Clinton as secretary of state and former Senator Chuck Hagel as
defense secretary. He was due to announce Jack Lew as treasury
secretary on Thursday, a source said.
Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a
close confidante of Obama, withdrew her name last month from
consideration for the secretary of state post in the face of
what promised to be a contentious Senate confirmation battle.
Rice had drawn heavy fire from Republicans for remarks she
made in the aftermath of a Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission
in Benghazi, Libya, in which four Americans were killed,
including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.
The appointments of men only are leading to some questions
as to whether Obama is losing diversity from his senior
leadership team.
White House spokesman Jay Carney urged critics to render a
judgment after Obama has filled out his team.
"Women are well represented in the president's senior staff
here," he said, noting that two of the president's deputy chiefs
of staff are women, as is the White House counsel.
At the same time as the Solis announcement, the White House
said that Attorney General Eric Holder would be among first-term
Cabinet members who will stay as Obama begins his second term.
Holder, the first black U.S. attorney general, has been a
lightning rod for criticism from conservatives.
Republicans tried to oust him after a botched department
operation called "Fast and Furious" that targeted gun
trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Two others Cabinet members plan to remain as well: Health
and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and Veteran
Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, a White House official said.
There appeared to be no plans for Homeland Security Secretary
Janet Napolitano to leave.