Aug 28 A U.S. labor ruling that companies can be
held liable for labor violations committed by franchisees and
contractors creates risks for a swath of staffing firms that
provides temporary workers to a broad range of industries,
although some analysts doubted the ruling would significantly
hurt the sector.
The National Labor Relations Board ruling on Thursday found
that companies can be held liable for labor violations committed
by franchisees and contractors even when they have only indirect
control over workers, a decision that could give unions greater
bargaining power.
The ruling has the potential to upend the economic models
for staffing companies, subcontractors and franchises, according
to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
If these firms' clients are responsible for subcontractors'
employees, "there's very little reason to hire staffing
companies for personnel reasons," said Jack Mozloom, national
media director for the NFIB, most of whose members employ fewer
than 20 workers.
"They will bring the work in house and the subcontracting
jobs will vanish -- that's really a concern for our members,"
Mozloom said.
Following the ruling, shares of major workforce companies
Swiss-based Adecco SA and Dutch-based Randstad Holding
NV each fell more than 3 percent on Friday. Thursday's
ruling involved recycling plant workers, and Adecco and Randstad
are the market leaders in the United States in providing
industrial temporary staffing, according to Randy Reece, an
analyst at Avondale Partners.
Shares of U.S. workforce companies Robert Half International
, ManpowerGroup Inc, and TrueBlue Inc,
also fell on Friday, but less sharply.
Still, the American Staffing Association, which represents
large staffing companies, said the decision "may not
significantly impact" the use of staffing services or client
relations.
"Although we cannot definitively predict the long-term
impact of the decision, prior board decisions that effectively
made it easier for temporary workers to unionize did not
demonstrably result in increased unionization of such workers,"
ASA General Counsel Stephen Dwyer said in a statement.
Temporary help services workers make up 2 percent of the
nonfarm workforce, the group said, citing government data.
Spokespeople for Randstad, TrueBlue and ManpowerGroup
referred questions to the American Staffing Association. Adecco
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wall Street analysts said they do not expect the ruling to
significantly hurt the large staffing companies in part because
of the challenges of unionizing that workforce.
"They can attempt all the tactics that they want to try to
encourage unionization among temporary workers," said Reece, the
Avondale Partners analyst, "but temporary workers are inherently
difficult to unionize."
Jefferies analyst Dan Dolev said that even if clients of the
staffing agencies saw higher costs, it would not lead them to
significantly turn to permanent workers in favor of temporary
ones. Permanent workers come with added costs, such as a more
intensive process to find them and to lay them off.
"There's a reason they are using temporary staffing and if
they have to pay a little bit more for it, they'll pay a little
bit more," Dolev said. "There's a point at which it becomes too
expensive, but I doubt that it gets there."
