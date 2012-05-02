* San Francisco refinery operations would be reduced temporarily

* Workers at four refineries have voted to authorize a strike

* USW has not issued notice of strike at four refineries

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, May 1 Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp is prepared to continue operating refineries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington state and North Dakota in the event of a strike by United Steelworkers union members, Tesoro President and Chief Executive Gregory Goff said in an interview on Tuesday.

The contracts between the USW local unions at the four refineries have expired, but are being extended to facilitate talks for a new agreement. Workers at the four refineries have voted to authorize a strike if the talks fail to produce a satisfactory agreement.

As of Tuesday night, none of the local unions had notified Tesoro of an intention to begin a strike.

As part of Tesoro's contingency plans in the event of a strike, the company's 166,000 barrel per day San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, would temporarily stop production but continue as a refined products terminal while replacement workers are trained, Goff said.

The refinery would resume normal production when that training was completed.

"We've put forward a fair and competitive offer that has been accepted at our Kapolei (Hawaii) and Salt Lake City refineries," Goff said. "We remain optimistic we'll reach agreement with the USW."

Tesoro owns seven refineries but one plant has a non-union work force and workers at the other six plants are represented by the United Steelworkers, which represents most hourly workers at U.S. refineries.

Workers at the Hawaii and Salt Lake City refineries ratified Tesoro's contract offer in March and April, respectively. The Steelworkers have said Hawaii employees accepted the agreement to make it easier for Tesoro to sell the refinery. The company put the plant up for sale in January.

A USW spokeswoman said Tesoro made unilateral changes to workers' benefits during the term of the previous contract and seeks further changes in the current talks.

"It is not a reasonable nor fair offer to force Tesoro workers to waive their legal right to bargain over benefit changes and eliminations during the term of a new contract," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

"Tesoro workers are afraid the company will do further damage to their benefits if the company is given unilateral power," Hancock said.

Goff declined to discuss the details of the negotiations.

About the company's contingency plans, Goff said the replacement workers, who are Tesoro supervisors and staff, would only temporarily operate the refinery units.

The replacement workers have been trained and certified to run the refinery units.

"In the unfortunate event of a work stoppage, we are prepared to assume the safe and reliable operation of our assets," Goff said.

In addition to benefits, Tesoro workers have said they are negotiating to improve process safety at the refineries.

A 2010 explosion at Tesoro's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery claimed the lives of seven workers.