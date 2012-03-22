HOUSTON, March 21 United Steelworkers union
members at Tesoro Corp's 93,500 barrel-per-day Kapolei,
Hawaii, refinery approved a new contract as workers at five
other of the company's refineries threaten a strike, a union
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Workers in Hawaii approved the agreement because of Tesoro's
plan to sell the Kapolei plant, said USW spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock.
"Everyone saw them as in a special circumstance," Hancock
said. "They approved the contract so Tesoro could find a buyer
who will keep the refinery open."
Tesoro put the Hawaii refinery up for sale in January so it
can focus on its U.S. West Coast and Mid-Continent operations.
A company spokeswoman said Tesoro was pleased USW voted to
ratify the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.
"We are pleased with this outcome and continue to work
toward ratification at each of our USW-represented Tesoro
refineries," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee.
USW members at Tesoro's refineries in Martinez, California,
and Anacortes, Washington, have voted to authorize a strike, but
no strike has been called.
USW members contend Tesoro has improperly made changes in
retiree benefits without first negotiating with the union. The
Steelworkers also want better worker safety protections at
Tesoro refineries.
An April 2010 explosion at Tesoro's Anacortes refinery
caused the deaths of seven refinery workers.