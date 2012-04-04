* USW members at Tesoro oil refinery vote for pact
* Union at North Dakota refinery to vote on strike
HOUSTON, April 4 Tesoro Corp said on
Wednesday that union members at its 57,500-barrels-per-day (bpd)
Salt Lake City oil refinery had approved a three-year labor
agreement with the company.
"We are pleased with this outcome and continue to work
toward ratification at each of our remaining USW-represented
Tesoro refineries," Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said.
Lynne Hancock, a spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers
union (USW), which represents workers at most U.S. refineries,
confirmed the ratification, which took place on Tuesday. She
declined further comment.
Steelworkers members at Tesoro's 58,000-bpd Mandan, North
Dakota refinery were set to take a strike authorization vote on
Wednesday night.
USW members at the company's 166,000-bpd Martinez,
California, and 120,000-bpd Anacortes, Washington refineries
have already voted to authorize strikes.
An authorization vote does not necessarily mean a strike
will take place, only that the members at a local union have
authorized their leaders to call a work stoppage if contract
talks fail.
The USW has said Tesoro made changes in the current contract
without negotiating with the union.
The Steelworkers are also seeking greater safety
protections.
An April 2010 explosion at Tesoro's Anacortes refinery
claimed the lives of seven workers.