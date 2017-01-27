(Corrects throughout after Warren revises letter to say website
was available "earlier in January" instead of specifically
citing "January 20")
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor
removed a special website it created as a resource for current
and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues,
including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a
U.S. lawmaker.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on
Friday to Acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering
earlier this month that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo, read:
"Page not found."
Former Labor Department Secretary Thomas Perez created the
special website last September, shortly after Wells Fargo was
ordered to pay $190 million in fines and customer restitution
after its high-pressure sales environment led to the opening of
as many as 2 million accounts that customers may not have
authorized.
Some of the bank's employees filed whistleblower complaints
with the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health
Administration, saying they had been fired for reporting the
gaming by Wells Fargo, while others complained that they were
forced to work late to meet sales quotas.
"Taking down this website enables Wells Fargo to escape full
responsibility for its fraudulent actions and the department to
shirk its outstanding obligations to American workers," wrote
Warren, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions, which oversees the Labor
Department.
When he launched the site, Perez pledged to Warren he would
conduct a top-to-bottom review of all the Wells Fargo complaints
the department had received to see how they were handled.
The website also offered assistance on issues including
proper pay for employees and workplace discrimination.
Reuters previously reported multiple problems with some of
the whistleblower cases, including one involving a former Wells
Fargo employee who waited nearly five years to be interviewed
after telling OSHA she was fired for reporting the gaming.
On Friday Warren asked for an update on the department's
review.
The findings have not been made public, but a person
familiar with the review said that OSHA's San Francisco office,
which handled the bulk of the Wells Fargo complaints, faced a
particularly high case load to staff ratio.
The review also found that OSHA does not have an effective
case management system to track what is going on in the field,
the person added.
Warren's concerns could become an issue on Feb. 7, when
fast-food executive Andrew Puzder is expected to appear for his
confirmation hearing to become the next labor secretary.
Puzder is already facing a backlash by some of his own
workers at CKE Restaurants, who allege they are victims of wage
theft.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)