By Ronnie Cohen
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. May 2 A California teenager
arrested for a drive-by shooting has also been charged with
stealing a Lamborghini sports car owned by a celebrity chef in
an acrobatic heist last year worthy of a Hollywood film stunt.
Max Wade, 17, of San Rafael, was arraigned on Tuesday as an
adult in Marin County Superior Court on two counts of attempted
murder as well as commercial burglary and other charges related
to a spectacular car-theft escapade last year.
In March 2011, San Francisco police said a man standing on
the roof of a high-end automobile dealership rappelled into the
building's showroom and roared off in a canary yellow
Lamborghini Spyder Gallardo, worth an estimated $200,000.
Video cameras captured the convertible, owned by celebrity
chef Guy Fieri, a few days later crossing the Golden Gate
Bridge.
The theft went unsolved for more than a year until
detectives investigating an unrelated drive-by shooting north of
San Francisco unexpectedly discovered the stolen car late last
week parked in a storage locker along with the motorcycle used
in the shooting, sheriff's Sergeant Mark Hale said.
"It was a nice surprise," Hale said.
Wade is accused of opening fire on a pickup truck occupied
by a young couple on April 13. The teenager was carrying a
loaded handgun when he was arrested on Saturday by police who
had staked out the storage locker, Hale said.
The couple, who suffered only minor injuries, said the
motorcycle-riding gunman, dressed in black, fired five or six
shots into their parked truck at close range.
Wade, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and a light beard,
appeared with a private attorney before a judge on Tuesday. The
judge set bail at $2 million and ordered Wade back to court on
May 10 to enter a plea.
He faces a possible sentence of life prison if convicted of
attempted murder.
