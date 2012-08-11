By Ronnie Cohen
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. Aug 10 Friends of a teenager
accused of stealing a $200,000 sports car in a spectacular
escapade last year tried but failed on Friday to bust him out of
a juvenile detention facility on his birthday, investigators
said on Friday.
Max Wade turned 18 on Friday while being held in a juvenile
hall in San Rafael on charges he stole a celebrity chef's
Lamborghini in a Hollywood-like acrobatic heist. He also faces a
possible life sentence for allegedly shooting into a truck
carrying a girl who had spurned his romantic overtures.
Following the botched attempt to free him, Wade was
transferred to a county jail, as scheduled, because he had
reached the legal age for adult incarceration.
The breakout effort was detected around 4:35 a.m. local time
on Friday, when a juvenile hall counselor saw a sledgehammer
striking the window of Wade's cell, said Michael Daly, who runs
the facility.
The counselor immediately removed the birthday boy, whose
bail is set at $2 million. But whoever was trying to set him
free had vanished before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
A search turned up a backpack containing a change of
clothes, a sledgehammer and a bolt cutter, which authorities
believe was used to slice through two perimeter fences.
Police said they linked Wade after the fact to a
high-profile car theft in March 2011 in which a man rappelled
from the roof of a San Francisco auto dealership into the
showroom and roared off in a canary-yellow Lamborghini Spyder
Gallardo.
Video cameras captured the convertible, owned by celebrity
chef Guy Fieri, days later crossing the Golden Gate Bridge.
The theft went unsolved for more than a year, until
detectives investigating an unrelated drive-by shooting north of
San Francisco unexpectedly discovered the stolen car parked in a
storage locker along with the motorcycle used in the shooting.
Police said they staked out the storage locker and arrested
Wade when he turned up to claim his belongings.
No one was injured in the April shooting, for which he is
charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities had no suspects in Friday's breakout attempt.
But in June, two young men posted an online video of themselves
dancing in front of a yellow Lamborghini and rapping the lyrics
to a song called "Free Max Wade."
