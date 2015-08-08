DENVER Aug 8 A Delta airliner flying
from Boston to Salt Lake City encountered a hail storm and was
forced to make an emergency landing in Denver, a federal
official said on Saturday.
Photos taken by a passenger and posted on the website of
Salt Lake City television station KSTU showed cracks in the
windshields of the plane's cockpit and damage to its nose cone.
Delta Airlines Flight 1889 landed safely at Denver
International Airport on Friday night after encountering the
hail, and the incident is under investigation, Federal Aviation
Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email.
Laura Coale, a spokeswoman for Denver International Airport,
said one passenger on the plane requested to be transported to a
local hospital.
The plane originated in Boston and had been bound for Salt
Lake City before it was diverted, Gregor said.
Delta officials put passengers on other flights from Denver
so they could continue to their destinations, according to CNN.
A spokeswoman for Delta was not immediately available for
comment on Saturday.
"I fly constantly and this was the scariest 10 minutes of my
life," passenger Robin Jones told KSTU after arriving at the
Salt Lake International Airport early on Saturday.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver, Writing by Alex
Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)