(Adds quote from Nancy Reagan)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
Jan 10 Larry Speakes, who took over as press
secretary for U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1981 after his
predecessor was wounded in an assassination attempt against the
president, died on Friday in Mississippi, a funeral home owner
said.
Speakes, who had Alzheimer's disease, died in his sleep at
his home in Cleveland, Mississippi, said Kenny Williams, owner
of the Cleveland Funeral Home. He was 74.
Speakes joined the Reagan administration in 1981 as deputy
press secretary after previously serving as vice president of
public relations firm Hill and Knowlton. Later that year, he
took over from James Brady as acting press secretary after Brady
was wounded in the shooting attack on Reagan, and Speakes held
the position until 1987.
He conducted some 2,000 daily press briefings, dealing with
issues from the Iran-Contra scandal to the investigation into
the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 and Cold War relations between
the United States and the Soviet Union.
An announcement from the White House in 1987, when Speakes
received the Presidential Citizens Medal, described him as "cool
under pressure" and "conscientiously working to get the facts
out."
In a statement, Ronald Reagan's widow, Nancy Reagan, called
Speakes "an articulate and respected spokesman day in and day
out, including some very historically significant moments."
"I was saddened to learn about Larry, who served Ronnie with
great loyalty in one of the toughest jobs in the White House,"
Reagan said. She said it was a source of "special sadness" to
know Speakes suffered from Alzheimer's, which also afflicted
Ronald Reagan.
More recently, Speakes was criticized for his response to
the AIDS crisis when the disease that early on was associated
with gay men first came up at a White House press briefing.
At the October 1982 news conference, a reporter asked
Speakes about the disease gaining epidemic proportions and
called it the "gay plague," according to a transcript posted
online last year by the Washington Post.
"I don't have it. Do you?" Speakes asked, to laughter from
the press corps, and said he was unfamiliar with the disease,
according to the transcript.
Speakes also worked in the White House in the 1970s.
During President Richard Nixon's final days in the White
House, Speakes served as press secretary to the special counsel
to the president in the Watergate hearings.
After Nixon resigned, Speakes was assistant press secretary
to President Gerald Ford.
After leaving the White House, Speakes worked in public
relations for Northern Telecom and the U.S. Postal Service,
retiring from that last position in 2008.
Born in Cleveland, Mississippi, Speakes attended the
University of Mississippi and went on to a career in newspapers,
serving from 1966 to 1968 as general manager and editor for
Progress Publishers of Leland, Mississippi, which published
weekly newspapers.
Speakes was buried on Friday at North Cleveland Cemetery,
Williams said. He is survived by a daughter, Sandy Speakes
Huerta, and sons Scott and Jeremy Speakes, six grandchildren and
one great grandchild.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Mary Wisniewski and Ken Wills)