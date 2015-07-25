BRIEF-Strength Master Fintness Tech to issue 6.7 mln new shares
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
July 25 Firefighters responded on Saturday to a fire at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Las Vegas strip, according to Twitter messages from the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department and the Clark County Fire Department.
Photographs on social media showed a huge mass of black smoke from the fire. Aerial photographs from local news outlets showed the fire on the roof of the hotel, burning decorative trees in the pool area.
NBC News in Las Vegas reported that the fire broke out at a pool deck at the hotel, burning some cabanas and trees.
Other local media said people were being evacuated from the hotel. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)
* INTERMARINE Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO