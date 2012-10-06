LIMA Oct 6 Defense ministers from Peru and the
United States agreed on Saturday to update their 60-year-old
defense cooperation agreement as a step toward deepening
military ties between the two countries.
The accord was reached as the United States works to
re-engage Latin America, a region that has at times complained
of being neglected over the past decade as Washington fought
wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"The principle thrust of our defense strategy, our new
defense strategy, is aimed at reaching out and developing
partnerships and alliances throughout the world and particularly
in this region," U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on
Saturday after meeting Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his
defense minister.
Panetta said U.S. strategy was not aimed at establishing
bases on foreign soil but at helping countries in the region
develop capabilities to provide security for their citizens.
Washington is especially worried about drug trafficking and
violence in Mexico and Central America, and cocaine production
and rebel groups in Peru and Colombia.
"The United States is part of the family of the Americas and
we face some common challenges. We face the challenge of
terrorism, we face the challenge of drug trafficking," Panetta
said on the first stop of a Latin American tour that will also
take him to a regional meeting of defense ministers in Uruguay.
Humala, a former army officer, has vowed to stamp out a
ragtag band of former Shining Path rebels who work in the
country's remote jungles alongside coca planters and cocaine
traffickers.
Peru is virtually tied with Colombia as the world's No. 1
coca producer, according to U.S. and U.N. studies.
Though Humala has made some high-profile arrests, the rebels
have frequently caught soldiers in deadly ambushes that have
embarrassed the president and forced him to replace his defense
and interior ministers several times over the last year.
Critics say Humala needs more effective strategies to curb
the drug trade and avert any efforts by t he M aoist Shining Path,
which nearly toppled the state in the 1990s, to rebu ild.
Panetta said providing security to Peruvians could be part
of Humala's efforts to fight poverty.
"In order to improve the lives of the people here, we have
to provide for their security," Panetta said.
"Our country will do whatever we can to work with our
friends here in Peru to provide whatever assistance is
necessary," he said.