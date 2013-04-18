WASHINGTON, April 18 Only a small fraction of
the money seeping out of the banks in crisis-hit Cyprus ended up
in Latvia during the first quarter of this year, Latvia's
central bank chief said on Thursday.
Latvia, a euro zone aspirant, has long positioned itself as
an offshore bank center for its big neighbor Russia, and has
seen the share of non-resident deposits in its banks rise in
recent years.
But the country's leaders have also sought to dispel notions
that the Baltic country is similar to Cyprus, which was forced
to ask for an international bailout after its banking sector
neared collapse.
Ilmars Rimsevics, the president of the Bank of Latvia, said
only about 100 million euros of Cypriot money ended up in Latvia
in the first quarter of 2013, out of the 3 billion euros that
fled the Mediterranean country.
And only a quarter of Latvia's banks deal with non-resident
deposits, he said.
"We're working day in and day out in order to prove that
we're not Cyprus 2, we're Latvia 1," he said. Rimsevics was
speaking at an event at the Heritage Foundation in Washington,
where he was attending the semi-annual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
During Cyprus's bailout, officials from the European
Central Bank also contacted Latvia to warn authorities against
taking in Russian money fleeing Cyprus -- or risk facing
problems joining the euro zone next year, two sources familiar
with the contacts told Reuters at the time.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Ahmann)