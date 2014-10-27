(Adds smoke advisories, road closures, other details)
HONOLULU Oct 27 Lava flow from the Kilauea
volcano that has been creeping toward inhabited areas of
Hawaii's Big Island for months is now just 100 yards (metres)
from the nearest residential property, authorities said on
Monday.
Residents in the path of the lava have been placed on alert
for possible evacuation, and smoke advisories have been issued
for downwind areas, the County of Hawaii said in a civil defense
alert.
The lava flow, which first bubbled out of the continuously
erupting volcano on June 27, came to a standstill in late
September, but resumed its slow crawl forward several weeks ago.
It has moved about 275 yards since Sunday morning.
The leading edge of the flow, which is about 110 yards wide
and spreading, is now heading toward Pahoa village, a historic
former sugar plantation consisting of small shops and homes with
a population of about 800 people.
The civil defense message said the lava was advancing about
10 to 15 yards an hour and that authorities would be monitoring
it around the clock. Two roads had been closed.
Crews have been scrambling to build temporary access roads
and protect Highway 130, a major route traveled by as many as
10,000 cars a day.
Without such access roads, some 8,000 people in the Puna
district could become "lava-locked" if Highway 130 were to
become impassable.
The Kilauea volcano has erupted from its Pu'u O'o vent since
1983. The last home destroyed by lava on the Big Island was at
the Royal Gardens subdivision in Kalapana in 2012, according to
Big Island Civil Defense.
(Reporting by Malia Mattoch McManus in Honolulu and Dan
Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)