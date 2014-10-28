(Adds latest figures on lava speed, resident reactions)
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii Oct 27 Lava flow from the
Kilauea volcano that has been creeping toward inhabited areas of
Hawaii's Big Island for months is now just 70 yards (meters)
from the nearest residential property, authorities said on
Monday.
Residents in the path of the lava have been placed on alert
for possible evacuation, and smoke advisories have been issued
for downwind areas, the County of Hawaii said in a civil defense
alert.
The lava flow, which first bubbled out of the continuously
erupting volcano on June 27, came to a standstill in late
September but resumed its slow crawl several weeks ago. It has
moved about 275 yards since Sunday morning.
The leading edge of the flow, which is about 110 yards wide
and spreading, has overrun a cemetery on its path toward Pahoa
village, a historic former sugar plantation consisting of small
shops and homes with a population of about 800 people.
The civil defense message said the lava was advancing about
10 to 15 yards an hour, but had slowed considerably to some 2
yards per hour by late afternoon.
While its speed has varied, if the lava continues on its
current trajectory it could impact property in the next day or
so.
Two roads have been closed and the American Red Cross has
opened an emergency shelter, according to the office of Mayor
Billy Kenoi.
By Monday afternoon, the leading edge of the lava was 570
yards from Pahoa Village Road, the major thoroughfare through
town, Kenoi's office said.
Pahoa resident Miki Warren said the road closures and
visitors flocking to the town looking for a glimpse of lava have
snarled traffic, and that she has decided to move in with her
boyfriend because her home is threatened.
"It's affecting us in every aspect of our lives," said
Warren, who works at a surf shop in town. "There's just no
escaping it."
Crews have been scrambling to build temporary access roads
and protect Highway 130, a major route traveled by as many as
10,000 cars a day.
Without such access roads, some 8,000 people in the Puna
district could become "lava-locked" if Highway 130 were to
become impassable.
The Kilauea volcano has erupted from its Pu'u O'o vent since
1983. The last home destroyed by lava on the Big Island was at
the Royal Gardens subdivision in Kalapana in 2012, according to
Big Island Civil Defense.
