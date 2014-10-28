By Karin Stanton
| KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii Oct 28 A stream of lava
from the Kilauea volcano meandered towards a village on Hawaii's
Big Island on Monday night, creeping to just 70 yards (meters)
of the nearest home.
Residents in the path of the lava flow have been told to be
prepared to evacuate.
The flow has been moving at an average, though inconsistent,
speed of 5 to 10 yards per hour. If it continues on its current
trajectory and speed, it could impact property within the day.
The flow, which first bubbled out of the continuously
erupting Kilauea on June 27, came to a standstill in late
September but resumed its trudge several weeks ago. It has moved
about 275 yards since Sunday morning.
The leading edge of the flow, which scientists said had
narrowed to about 55 yards wide by Monday evening, has already
overrun a cemetery on its path toward Pahoa village, a historic
former sugar plantation consisting of small shops and homes with
a population of about 800 people.
"We're a resilient community, so we'll get through this,"
said Tiffany Edwards Hunt, a small business owner and county
council election candidateate. "But as a mom, I'm uneasy,
anxious, and fearful."
Hawaii County Civil Defense Director Darryl Oliveira said
residents whose homes may be razed by the lava will be allowed
into the restricted area to take photos and video for insurance
purposes.
Two roads have been closed and the American Red Cross has
opened an emergency shelter, Mayor Billy Kenoi's office said.
Crews have been building temporary access roads and trying to
protect Highway 130, a route traveled by as many as 10,000 cars
a day.
Methane explosions have also occurred near the front of the
lava flow, said Janet Babb, a geologist and USGS Hawaiian
Volcano Observatory spokeswoman, likely due to decomposing
vegetation which produce pools of the gas under the surface.
The Kilauea volcano has erupted from its Pu'u O'o vent since
1983. The last home destroyed by lava on the Big Island was in
Kalapana in 2012, according to Big Island Civil Defense.
(Writing by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Angus MacSwan)