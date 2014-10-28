Oct 28 A stream of lava from the Kilauea volcano
crossed onto a residential property on Hawaii's Big Island where
it was threatening to destroy its first house since the flow
began on June 27, Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said on
Tuesday.
The flow has advanced about 90 yards since Monday morning as
it moved toward Pahoa village, the civil defense statement said.
Residents in the path of the slow-moving lava flow have been
told to be ready to evacuate.
