Oct 28 A stream of lava from the Kilauea volcano crossed onto a residential property on Hawaii's Big Island where it was threatening to destroy its first house since the flow began on June 27, Hawaii County Civil Defense officials said on Tuesday.

The flow has advanced about 90 yards since Monday morning as it moved toward Pahoa village, the civil defense statement said. Residents in the path of the slow-moving lava flow have been told to be ready to evacuate. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)