Jan 14 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman on Thursday will propose a legislation that he says
would make the state's data security law the strongest in the
country and require "unprecedented safeguards" for the personal
data of consumers and workers.
The proposal overhauls law enforcement authorities' power to
combat cyber crime and ensure they have appropriate tools to
investigate, disrupt and prosecute cyber crime.
If it becomes a law, New York's requirements would meet
California standards in terms of the breadth of information
covered, and exceed that state's standards in other ways,
according to Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for Schneiderman.
In the wake of growing cyber crimes, the bill seeks to
protect customer information by expanding the scope of
information saying that employers and retailers would be
responsible for data protection.
The bill will also legislate reasonable data security
requirement at the point where the private information is fed in
and stored. Entities that acquire independent third-party audits
and certifications annually showing compliance with New York's
data-security requirements should receive a rebuttable
presumption of reasonable data security as required by the law.
The announcement comes just as President Obama has proposed
to improve cyber security standards, including updating its
security breach reporting by standardizing the patchwork of 46
state laws by putting in place a single notice requirement.
A report by Schneiderman in July last year said the number
of reported data security breaches in New York more than tripled
between 2006 and 2013.
About 22.8 million personal records of New Yorkers have been
exposed in nearly 5,000 data breaches during the period, costing
the public and private sectors in New York more than $1.37
billion in 2013, according to the report.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore and Karen Freifeld
in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)