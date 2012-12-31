CHICAGO Dec 31 Employers in California and
Illinois will be prohibited from demanding access to workers'
password-protected social networking accounts and teachers in
Oregon will be required to report suspected student bullies
thanks to new laws taking effect in 2013.
In all, more than 400 measures were enacted at the state
level during 2012 and will become law in the new year, according
to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).
Some of the statutes, which deal with everything from
consumer protection to gun control and healthcare, take effect
at the stroke of midnight. Others will not kick in until later
in the year.
The raft of measures includes a new abortion restriction in
New Hampshire, public-employee pension reform in California and
Alabama, same-sex marriage in Maryland, and a requirement that
private insurers in Alaska cover autism in kids and young
adults, NCSL said.
In New Hampshire, a rarely used form of late-term abortion
will become illegal except to save the life of the mother - and
even then only if two doctors from separate hospitals certify
the procedure is medically necessary.
John Lynch, the state's outgoing Democratic governor, had
vetoed the measure, saying it would threaten the lives of women
in rural areas. But the state's Republican-controlled
legislature later overrode him.
In California and Illinois, laws that take effect at 12:01
a.m. local time will make it illegal for bosses to request
social networking passwords or non-public online account
information from their employees or job applicants.
Michigan's Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed a similar
measure into law earlier this month that took effect
immediately. The Michigan law also penalizes educational
institutions for dismissing or failing to admit a student who
does not provide passwords and other account information used to
access private internet and email accounts, including social
networks like Facebook and Twitter.
But workers and job seekers in all three states will still
need to be careful what they post online: Employers may continue
to use publicly available social networking information. So
inappropriate pictures, tweets and other social media
indiscretions can still come back to haunt them.
Gun violence - in places where it's all too common, such as
Chicago, and in places where it's unexpected, such as Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut - was big news in
2012. But only a handful of new state firearms laws are set to
take effect in 2013.
In Michigan, the definition of a "pistol" under the law will
now include any firearm less than 26 inches in length. The new
definition encompasses some rifles with folding stocks and will
make the weapons subject to the same restrictions as pistols.
In Illinois, certain guns currently regulated by state law,
including paintball guns, will be excluded from the definition
of a firearm and participants in military re-enactments will be
exempt from some weapons laws.
Another big story in 2012 was the effort by lawmakers in a
number of cash-strapped states to put their public employee
pension funds on a sounder financial footing.
In California and Alabama, reforms designed to begin to
address the unfunded liabilities of those retirement systems
will take effect in 2013.
Among the other new laws on the books in 2013:
* In California, prison workers and peace officers will now
be prohibited from having sex with inmates and prisoners in
transport.
* In Illinois, sex offenders will be prohibited from
distributing candy on Halloween, or playing Santa or the Easter
Bunny.
* In Oregon, employers won't be allowed to advertise a job
vacancy if they won't consider applicants who are currently out
of work.
* In Kentucky, residents will be prohibited from releasing
feral or wild hogs back into the wild and Illinois will ban the
possession and sale of shark fins.
* And in Florida, the term "motor vehicle" will no longer
apply to the specialized all-terrain vehicles with over-sized
tires known as "swamp buggies" that are popular in some parts of
the state.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune and
Nick Zieminski)