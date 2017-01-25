NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.S.
federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming that retailer
Costco Wholesale Corp. had knowingly sold frozen prawns, the
farming of which involved forced labour in Thailand.
Judge Jeffrey White ruled that the plaintiffs failed to
establish that the world's second largest retail chain was bound
to inform customers that modern-day slavery could be part of its
supply chain.
The lawsuit, filed in 2015, claimed U.S.-headquartered
Costco was aware the prawns it bought from its Southeast Asian
producers came from a supply chain dependent on ships involved
in human trafficking and labour abuses.
"The facts described in the (complaint) are tragic and
'raise significant ethical concerns'," White wrote on Tuesday in
an order to dismiss the case, held in Oakland, California.
But "plaintiffs fail to allege (Costco) had a duty to
disclose the information about labour abuses in the supply chain
... on its product packaging," he added.
The case against Costco, which is run as a members'
warehouse, was filed by club member Monica Sud, a California
resident, as a proposed class-action lawsuit with Sud arguing it
could affect millions of customers in her state.
Exporter C.P. Food Products Inc and its parent company,
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods, PCL. were also named as
defendants in the case.
Charoen Pokphand Foods said in a statement emailed through
its public relations representatives that it condemned "all
aspects of human trafficking and forced labour."
"CP Foods is not - and has never been - an owner or operator
of fishing vessels that used forced labour as alleged in the
lawsuit," the company said.
Attorneys representing the plaintiffs and other defendants
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sud along with fellow Costco customers alleged that Costco
purchased farmed prawns, also known in the industry as shrimp,
from the Southeast Asian seafood producers despite knowing they
used ships manned by slave labourers.
The complaint followed investigations by Britain's Guardian
newspaper and the Associated Press into the shrimp supply chain.
The probe found that large numbers of men were brought and held
against their will on fishing boats off Thailand that were used
to farm prawns sold in some of the world's leading supermarkets.
The Guardian found Charoen Pokphand Foods was buying
fishmeal to feed to its farmed prawns from some suppliers that
owned, operated or brought from fishing boats staffed by slaves.
But in dismissing the lawsuit, the judge said the plaintiffs
could not trace the prawns they bought to the suppliers in
question.
Judge White dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning
that it cannot be brought again.
The plaintiffs had filed their lawsuit under a California
state law that prohibits unfair competition through misleading
advertising.
Last year, the U.S. State Department's Trafficking in
Persons report removed Thailand from the bottom rung despite
what it described as "widespread forced labour" in the country's
vital seafood industry.
Globally, nearly 21 million people are victims of forced
labour, according to the International Labour Organization.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo @sebastienmalo, Editing by Lyndsay
Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)