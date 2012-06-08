By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS, June 8
NEW ORLEANS, June 8 Kevin Costner downplayed
fellow actor Stephen Baldwin's role in a venture that made oil
cleanup devices when he testified on Friday in a lawsuit
accusing him of cheating Baldwin in a multi-million dollar deal
to sell the devices to BP Plc.
"I wondered what Stephen Baldwin was doing," Costner said in
his first direct mention of Baldwin since the trial began on
Monday. "I never saw him do anything."
The federal lawsuit brought against Costner by Baldwin and
business partner Spyridon C. Contogouris claims Costner cheated
them by hiding details about the deal through which BP bought 32
oil and water separation devices developed by a company owned by
Costner.
Both actors once invested in Ocean Therapy Solutions, the
company that owned the oil-separating centrifuges.
BP made an $18 million advance payment for oil extraction
devices to be used after the April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon
disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the lawsuit, Baldwin and Contogouris claim they
were not told about the deal with BP before they agreed to sell
their shares in the company that had been set up to market
Costner's extraction devices. As a result, they claim they were
duped out of part of the $18 million deposit.
The plaintiffs want damages of $15 million to $20 million,
according to Baldwin's attorney.
On Friday, Costner, dressed in a tan suit, at times seemed
critical of himself. "Gosh I'm terrible," he said as he
struggled to articulate the company's financial workings.
Costner's demeanor was calmer than it had been on Thursday,
when he expressed concern about the case. "My name is at stake,"
Costner said.
The star of such movies as "Field of Dreams", "The
Untouchables" and "The Bodyguard," Costner, 57, had a few heated
exchanges on Thursday with the plaintiffs' attorney, James Cobb.
At one point, Costner interrupted Cobb's questioning and said:
"I'm finished with you being loud with me."
"Mr. Costner, we don't need incivility," U.S. District Judge
Martin Feldman said. "This is not a wrestling match."
Baldwin, 46, has yet to testify. The youngest of four
brothers all of whom are actors, he is known for roles in "The
Usual Suspects" and "Flyboys."