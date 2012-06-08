By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, June 8 Kevin Costner downplayed
fellow actor Stephen Baldwin's role in a venture that made oil
cleanup devices when he testified on Friday in a lawsuit
accusing him of cheating Baldwin in a multimillion-dollar deal
to sell the devices to BP Plc.
"I wondered what Stephen Baldwin was doing," Costner said in
his first direct mention of Baldwin since the trial began on
Monday in U.S. District Court in New Orleans. "I never saw him
do anything."
The federal lawsuit brought against Costner by Baldwin and
business partner Spyridon C. Contogouris claims Costner cheated
them by hiding details about the deal through which BP bought 32
oil and water separation devices developed by a company owned by
Costner.
Both actors once invested in Ocean Therapy Solutions, the
company that owned the oil-separating centrifuges.
BP made an $18 million advance payment for oil extraction
devices to be used after the April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon
disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the lawsuit, Baldwin and Contogouris claim they
were not told about the deal with BP before they agreed to sell
their shares in the company that had been set up to market
Costner's extraction devices. As a result, they claim they were
duped out of part of the $18 million deposit.
The plaintiffs want damages of $15 million to $20 million,
according to Baldwin's attorney. Costner's attorney, Wayne Lee,
has said that Baldwin and Contogouris are not entitled to any
payments because they sold their share in the company before the
deal with BP was sealed.
On Friday, Costner, dressed in a tan suit, at times seemed
critical of himself. "Gosh I'm terrible," he said as he
struggled to articulate the company's financial workings.
Later, Costner, seated on the witness stand, stared at
Baldwin and asked, "Are you amused at this?"
"Are you talking to me?" asked the plaintiffs' attorney,
James Cobb.
"No, I was looking at your client, Mr. Baldwin," said
Costner, 57, the star of such movies as "Field of Dreams", "The
Untouchables" and "The Bodyguard."
U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman told Costner to stop
talking to Baldwin.
Baldwin, 46, has yet to testify in the case, which is
expected to last through the end of next week. The youngest of
four brothers all of whom are actors, he is known for roles in
"The Usual Suspects" and "Flyboys."