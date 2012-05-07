By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA May 7 Witnesses at a federal
hearing on Monday provided graphic descriptions of passengers
struggling to survive as a Philadelphia Duck Boat was rammed and
sank in the Delaware River in a 2010 accident that killed two
students.
The families of Dora Schwendtner, 16, and Szabolcs Prem, 20,
two Hungarian students who drowned when the amphibious craft was
hit by a 250-foot (76-metre) barge pushed by a tugboat, are
facing off with boat owners in the hearing, which is to
determine whether maritime law applies in the case.
The boat companies, Ride the Ducks and K-Sea Transportation
Partners, which operated the tug pushing the barge, want to
claim federal maritime law, which would limit damages to the
value of the vessels, or about $1.8 million.
If the victims' families win their argument, the case would
head to Pennsylvania courts for a civil trial seeking damages in
a process lawyers said could take years.
A duck boat is an amphibious vehicle, popular for tours in
many cities, that can drive on city streets and plunge into
water.
At the hearing before U.S. Senior District Judge Thomas
O'Neill, a lawyer for Schwendtner's family showed a video of a
person he said was the teenager tossing her life preserver to
crewman Kyle Burkhardt, who jumped overboard just before the
Duck Boat was hit.
"Dora threw her life preserver to Burkhardt to save his
life," said the lawyer, Robert Mongeluzzi.
Burkhardt was one of the 35 passengers and crew who
survived.
"I am speechless," the teen's father, Peter Schwendtner,
said through an interpreter after watching the video. "I don't
know how to respond. I'm broken up."
Alysia Petchulat, of Belleville, Illinois, said she pulled a
life jacket from an overhead rack to put on her 11-year-old son
when it appeared the Duck Boat was about to be hit. She could
not buckle it and told him to hold on to it.
"I grabbed him and held on to him and said 'We're going to
make it,'" she said. "We were hit. It was an awful sound, metal
on metal, and we were in the water."
In the water, Petchulat said, "People were everywhere. You
could feel people underneath you trying to get up."
Matthew Devlin, 35, who was operating the tug that day, is
serving a prison sentence of a year and a day on a criminal
misconduct charge that is the maritime equivalent to involuntary
manslaughter. The federal hearing was scheduled to resume on
Tuesday and expected to take several weeks.
