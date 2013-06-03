WASHINGTON June 3 A Tampa woman whose name
surfaced in the scandal involving former CIA Director David
Petraeus' extramarital affair has sued the FBI, Defense
Department and unidentified government officials alleging they
defamed her and violated her rights.
In a 65-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in
Washington on Monday, Tampa socialite Jill Kelley and her
husband, Scott, said government officials wilfully leaked
damaging false information about the pair to the media.
News outlets suggested that Kelley and General John Allen,
one-time commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, had
exchanged embarrassing personal emails.
The lawsuit said Kelley was subjected to public "ridicule,
moral opprobrium, scorn and derision" and asked the court to
order government agencies and officials to apologize formally to
the Kelleys and to award them damages. No figure was mentioned.
Kelley's name surfaced a few days after Petraeus, the
retired U.S. Army general credited with helping keep Iraq from
full-scale civil war, quit the CIA in November over an affair
with biographer Paula Broadwell. Kelley had complained to the
FBI that she had received anonymous, harassing emails from
someone about Petraeus' affair.
The FBI opened an investigation, which eventually led to the
uncovering of Petraeus' extramarital relationship with Broadwell
and to the publication of allegations about Kelley and Allen.
Kelley denied any inappropriate relationship with Allen,
whose subsequently withdrew his nomination to become commander
of NATO forces in Europe and retired from military service even
though a Pentagon investigation cleared him of wrongdoing in his
dealings with Kelley.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Alistair Bell and
Doina Chiacu)